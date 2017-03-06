Australian surf label Billabong has collaborated with the Andy Warhol Foundation on an exclusive apparel and accessory collection: Warhol Surf collection.

The collection refers to the artist’s fascination with the surf culture and features his artworks in Billabong’s classic designs and silhouettes.

It contains a range of surf-inspired pieces for men and women including boardshorts, swimwear, tops, T-shirts and accessories.

Warhol Surf will be available globally at select retailers and online.



Watch the video here:



