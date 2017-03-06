Australian surf label Billabong has collaborated with the Andy Warhol Foundation on an exclusive apparel and accessory collection: Warhol Surf collection.
Warhol Surf will be available globally at select retailers and online.
The collection refers to the artist’s fascination with the surf culture and features his artworks in Billabong’s classic designs and silhouettes.
It contains a range of surf-inspired pieces for men and women including boardshorts, swimwear, tops, T-shirts and accessories.
Watch the video here:
