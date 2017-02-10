Busy halls, international visitors and various events aimed at most different markets and insiders were some of the most significant aspects that have characterized the specialized fabric trade show Premiere Vision held in Paris, Parc Des Expositions, from 7 to 9 February 2017.

According to many exhibitors as, for instance, Reha Altinelli of Recott and Destro Diffusione, the show was visited especially by French, European and Asian visitors, but practically by no US insiders – as it has been happening for the last two years. Of a different opinion were other exhibitors as, for instance, Alberto Guzzetti, Tejidos Royo. “We saw a good affluence of top clients from almost all over the world.” Of a similar opinion was Andrea Di Gaetano, Albiate 1830 (part of Cotonificio Albini).The show was offering a great selection of trends for s/s 2018. Among most innovative aspects seen on show were vegetal motives, sports inspiration and gourmet-chic patterns in macro prints, visible applications and embroideries as well as jacquard weaves. Also spotted were palms and surf motives in sepia tones inspired by retro California Summer images.

Laminated and optical effect prints are some of the most significant aspects seen on cotton fabrics and denims, as well as soft hue flower prints and blue-white ceramic-like decorative elements.



Eco-friendliness continues to be a hot topic among many exhibitors as expression of their serious commitment to preserve the environment. Seaqual, for instance, is an association of Spanish companies involved in collecting PET bottles from the seas and transforming them into a high quality recycled polyester yarn that can be reused for new fabrics and other textile uses. Partners of the initiative include Textil Santanderina, Ecoalf and Antex.

Cupro by Asai Kasei, renowned lining brand born in 1931, presented its responsible certificating at the show and disclosed that this material is produced employing remains of cotton buds through a mechanical process, therefore showing how sustainable and environmentally friendly this material is. Also produced by Asai Kasei is Roica, a premium stretch fiber that was also presented as partner for fashion brands like Marimekko and Wolford, in this last case for the launch of a new line of sustainable lingerie that was presented at Texworld.

Lenzing also revealed debut of their new Refibra brand, a new Tencel-based fiber enabling circular economy to become a new business model for the fashion industry (read more about it here).



Eurojersey presented the new capsule collection “The Sensitive Performers Collection” designed by François Girbaud (also see our Q&A to be published soon).

Premiere Vision continues presenting a selection of highly skilled textile craftsmanship productions through it Maison D’Exceptions that for this edition hosted 26 specialized manufacturers. Among them is Cemia-Rich, Japanese studio specialized in hand-weaving very thin, different colored special printed papers into unique textures. Living Blue, a Bangladesh ONG cooperative involved in producing tye-die, shibori natural indigo fabrics completed with handmade quilting, padding and embroidering techniques. Also part of this section of the show is Seven Senses Fabrics, Dutch-Indian association producing handmade organic cotton denim, where natural cotton is dyed with embedded essential oils and herbs for most different blue hues.